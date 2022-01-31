Hoping int’l orgs won’t consider individual complaints: Momen on US sanctions

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said they hoped that international organisations would not consider letters of individuals or instigation in their considerations “as the government is sending facts-based briefings to them”.

Referring to the excitement among a particular group of people following the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion and some individuals, Momen said this while talking to reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the 16th National Wushu Championship as the chief guest at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur.

While referring to the letter written by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ivan Stefanec to High Representative of the European Unuon for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Momen said, “When I was reading the letter, I felt that I was reading about another country as the letter’s content doesn’t go with the situation of the country”.

There is a possibility that the opposition parties might engage such people more to write against Bangladesh, he said.

“They (the individuals) might keep writing. It’s being written at an individual level. We believe those organisations won’t consider this,” he told reporters.

The foreign minister, however, did not mention who or what the organisations were but stated they were sending fact-based briefings to those “organisations” describing what he said as the actual scenario of the country.

He hoped that various types of instigations by some individuals will not work and the existing relations with those organisations will remain unhurt.

Momen said such fact-based briefings were also sent to Bangladeshi missions abroad to share.