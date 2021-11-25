HMD Global launches Nokia smartphones made in Bangladesh

HMD Global Bangladesh today announced the launch of ‘Made in Bangladesh’ Nokia smartphones.

Initially, it launched two models of Nokia G-series handsets–G10 and G20–for the local market.

Both the sets have been manufactured in a factory in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Kaliakair of Gazipur.

Vibrant Software (BD) Ltd, a joint venture of UK-based Vibrant Software and Union Group of Bangladesh, has set up the first factory to manufacture world-renowned Nokia smartphones in Bangladesh.

The announcement came from a programme held at a hotel in the capital.

“Today is a memorable day for all of us. The past one and a half years have no doubt been challenging, but it also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step,” said Ravi Kunwar, general manager for Pan Asia at HMD Global.

“The launch of the Bangladeshi assembled handsets along with introduction of the factory is a milestone in our journey.”