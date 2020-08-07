Hit by microbus, mountaineer Ratna dies in Dhaka

Mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna, who was riding a bicycle, was killed when a microbus hit her on Lake Road, adjacent to Chandrima Udyan, in Dhaka this morning.

Ratna (34) was an acclaimed mountaineer and also a teacher of Ayub Ali Government Primary School in Dhaka.

After being informed, police rushed to the spot and took her to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where on duty doctors pronounced her dead, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, Inspector (Investigation) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Inspector Kalam said Ratna might have succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The body was kept at the morgue of the hospital for autopsy, he added.