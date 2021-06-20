Hilsa production can be raised to 700,000 tonnes: Researchers

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

Fishermen sort hilsas in Chattogram

File photo

The country is going to receive a total of 550,000 tonnes of hilsa this year as the production is steadily increasing for years.

However, it is possible to raise the number to 720,000 tonnes through the conservation of jatka (hilsa fry).

The researchers came up with this view in a meeting on Saturday titled “Golden Jubilee of Independence: the achievement of hilsa production and the jatka conservation.”

Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) organised this event at a hotel in the capital.

At the event, speakers said the more hilsa production will possibly lead to the more export. Along with increasing hilsa production, they stressed on taking effective measures to improve the lifestyles of fishermen.

Researchers said the country has produced a total of 4,500,000 tonnes fish this year, up from 650,000 in 1980. During the period, hilsa production has stood at 550,000 from 200,000 tonnes.

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said the government has adopted several initiatives including establishing sanctuary and imposing ban on catching jatka, to boost the hilsa production.

The minister said fisheries scientists need to work more to open up new horizons in research.

Mohammad Ashraful Alam, senior scientific officer of BFRI, presented the keynote paper. He said the average weight of hilsa in the country has increased to 900 grams.

“If we can conserve more eggs, the production will increase further,” Alam added.

Additional director general of department of Fisheries Mahbubul Alam said, during breeding session, a 65-day ban on fishing at sea has been imposed.

Although Bangladeshi fishermen abstain from catching fish during this period, fishermen from India continue their fishing in their side.

“So, we need to talk to India to stop fishing on their part during hilsa breeding with a view to boosting production,” he added.

Yahia Mahmud, director general of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, praised the joint efforts of government agencies to increase the production of hilsa in the country.

