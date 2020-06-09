Highest Covid-19 deaths, infections recorded in a day

Forty-five people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day in the country so far.

The death toll now stands at 975 and the death rate at 1.36 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand one hundred and seventy-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is also the highest number of infections detected in 24 hours.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 71,675.

A total of 14,664 samples were tested in 55 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 777 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,336, the DGHS official added.

A total of 557 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 33 were male and 12 female, she said, adding that 28 were from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, two from Sylhet, two from Rajshahi and two others from Rangpur division.

Of them, two were between 11-20 years old, two between 21-30, five between 31-40, three within 41-50, 15 within 51-60, 10 between 61-70, and the other eight were from 71-80 years old, Dr Nasima added.