High Court verdict: Bold statement against corruption of judges

The High Court’s observation against the corruption of the judiciary, especially judges, in a case involving abandoned property is a milestone. In the history of the last 50 years, this was the first time that such a bold and strong statement was made against the corruption committed by the judges. The two authors of the judgment along with the entire Supreme Court should be congratulated for this.

With deep confidence and conviction, we would like to assume that such an anti-corruption attitude is an expression of the mind of all sincere judges. Though it may sound unpleasant, but frank expressions like ‘sale of judgment’ or ‘unscrupulous, rotten and corrupt judges will slowly destroy good judges’ were expected earlier. But it is better late than never.

The perception of the court is very realistic that the people get angry and upset and search for alternatives if there is no justice in the court and if ‘justice’ is tainted by corruption. The court has also identified the root cause of the society becoming so dependent on terror and muscle power. The court said that the people want justice from bullies and ‘mafia leaders’ as the court does not deliver justice.