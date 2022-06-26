Heavy rainfall likely in northern region at end of June or first week of July

Besides, more rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, says the weather department

The flood situation in the northern region and low-lying areas in the central region may remain unchanged due to heavy rainfall at the end of June or the first week of July, according to Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT).

Besides, more rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, with the monsoon being fairly active over the country and moderate over the North Bay, the weather department said on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.