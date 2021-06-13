HC summons relevant documents to verify Khaleda’s date of birth

The High Court on Sunday summoned birth registration, educational certificate, passport and other documents regarding her date of birthday from BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, reports UNB.
At the same time, the High Court wanted to know what information the government has in this regard.
The foreign secretary, the election commission, the director general (DG) of the department of health, the director general of the passport department and the board of secondary and higher education were instructed to submit the documents within the next two months.
The virtual dual bench of High Court justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following the hearing on a writ petition challenging the validity of Khaleda’s birthday celebration on 15 August.
The court issued a rule besides giving interim directions.
The rule sought an explanation as to why the failure to take legal action against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia for using different dates for her birthday, including 15 August, should not be declared illegal.
Home and health secretaries, IG of police, Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner and officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station were asked to respond to the rule.
On 31 May, the writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mamun-ur-Rashid, who is a Juba League presidium member and former general secretary of Tangail Chhatra League.