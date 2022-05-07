Gujarat’s Muslim fishermen seek mass euthanasia

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: It has sustained life for millennia, but now seeks death. Poignantly, the news comes from Mahatma Gandhi’s hometown, Porbandar. A leader from the local Muslim fishing community has approached the Gujarat High Court seeking permission to undergo euthanasia for himself and 600 members of his people.

Allarakha Ismailbhai Thimmar from the Gosabara wetlands in Porbandar filed the petition on Thursday, lamenting the fishing community’s deteriorating economic situation. The application, filed on behalf of the Gosabara Muslim Fishermen’s Society, alleged “the government does not provide facilities to people belonging to a particular community.”

Faced with “political persecution,” the petitioners are seeking to end their life, pending several submissions from the local level to the Governor. The petitioner’s counsel, Dharmesh Gurjar, says the mooring of boats has been banned at Gosabara port since 2016. “Thimmar and his community are being denied their rights despite having licences.”

Thimmar alleges that authorities have been “harassing” their families on the basis of religion and claims all facilities are regularly given to Hindu fishermen. The petition said the community has always been “loyal to the nation” and never engaged in “anti-national activities” like smuggling. Instead, they have often “given information to security agencies” on such activities “sponsored by Pakistan and others.”