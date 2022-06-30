Grameenphone banned from selling new SIMs

The telecom regulator has banned Grameenphone from selling new SIMs for the country’s top mobile network operator’s failure to provide quality service.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) today instructed the carrier not to sell any new SIM until further notice.

“We have already sent a letter to GP instructing them not to sell SIMs,” Subrata Roy Maitra, vice-chairman of the BTRC, told The Daily Star.

“GP has failed to ensure quality of service. The quality of internet and voice services provided by the operator is below standard. As a result, the customers are experiencing severe call drops and breaking ups of voice.”