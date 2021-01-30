Govt’s corruption got ‘global recognition’: Rizvi

The court also fined them 1.9 million dinars, reports Kuwait Times. The MP is also an accused in two other cases on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The BNP leader said the Anti-Corruption Commission did not take proper action against Papul’s wife, daughter and sister-in-law despite having specific evidence about their corruption of hundreds of crores of taka.

About the fresh report of the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index 2020, Rizvi said Bangladesh has been placed at the 12th spot from the bottom, two notches up from the previous index.

He said the report cites widespread corruption in Bangladesh’s health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons behind the rise in corruption in the country. “We’ve long been saying this repeatedly earlier.”

The BNP leader alleged that corruption has turned epidemic in the country because of the lack of democracy in the country.