Govt wants stronger team work to brand Bangladesh globally

The government wants to expedite its efforts to brand Bangladesh across the world by highlighting the country’s areas of strength and make it a more attractive destination for trade and investment.

In this regard, it called for stronger team work within the government while keeping in mind the challenges ahead.

An inter-ministerial meeting of the committee on “Branding Bangladesh Abroad” was held at the foreign ministry today highlighting the preparation, planning, implementation, and monitoring of possible challenges of Bangladesh in the context of graduation from the list of Least Developed Countries (LDC).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present at the meeting, among others.

Momen emphasised the identification of areas of strength that Bangladesh has both as a nation and as a sovereign state and asked for stronger coordination amongst the stakeholders for projecting them abroad.

He also highlighted the need for “open, inclusive and fact-based programmes” for projecting a correct and aspirational image of the country.

Foreign Secretary Masud Momen said a country’s branding trajectories are closely tied to its economic condition, regulatory frameworks, dominant cultural roots, and customer mindsets.

“To create a strong brand of Bangladesh, we’re working on various soft power pillars — business and trade, governance, institutional relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values, familiarity, reputation and influence,” he said.

The foreign secretary also said the key to the success of Bangladesh’s economic diplomacy will be the team work within the government.

Officials from foreign ministry, various government agencies, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Commerce, ICT Division, Economic Relations Division, Bangladesh Tourism Board, BEZA, BEPZA, BIDA, Public-Private Partnership Authority, BISCIC, attended the meeting.

Representatives from trade bodies such as DCCI, BGMEA, and FBCCI were also present.

At the beginning of the meeting, the foreign secretary outlined various aspects of economic diplomacy and outlined the specific goals of the foreign ministry (increasing foreign direct investment and creating diversification, increasing exports and diversification, quality services, exporting human resources and skills, technology transfer).

Bangladesh’s economic viability, success under the Covid-19 constraints, its augmented financial abilities to perform in the international markets, success stories of the brave people of Bangladesh, tourism, self-sufficiency in food production were discussed as possible branding avenues.

The success of the ICT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors in providing design services to the global supply chains was also discussed.

It was decided at the meeting that a common branding platform would be set up upon which all government and non-government organisations of the country could find complementary support systems for branding Bangladesh from their respective fields.