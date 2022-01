The cabinet committee on public purchase today gave go ahead to the import of 90,000 tonnes of diesel from India’s Numaligarh.

The approval came from a meeting of the cabinet committee headed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will bring in the fuel oil from India’s state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd at a cost of Tk 512.48 crore, according to a government circular.