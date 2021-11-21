Govt should allow Khaleda to go abroad for the sake of country’s image: Reza Kibria

Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad Convenor, Dr Reza Kibria, today said the government should allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment for the sake of the country’s image.

“Khaleda Zia’s treatment is a medical issue, not a political one. The government should take steps in this regard in consultation with her doctors. She should be given a scope for treatment abroad as an elderly person, at least for the sake of the country’s image,” he said.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting Evercare Hospital in the capital where 76-year-old Khaleda was readmitted on November 13, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

Dr Reza Kibria along with some other leaders of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, including its member secretary Nurul Haque Nur, went to the hospital around 11:30am.

They could not meet Khaleda as she has been staying in Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital, but they talked to two doctors of the BNP chief and enquired them about her current condition.

Reza said doctors told them that Khaleda Zia is in a critical condition and she needs better treatment at any advanced centre abroad. “What I’ve understood is that Khaleda Zia needs to go to the USA for the treatment of some critical ailments.”

He hoped that the Prime Minister will soon take a positive decision in this regard. “If anything bad happens to a former Prime Minister for lack of treatment, it will dent the image of both the government and the country across the globe.”

Dr Reza also said Khaleda’s condition turned critical mainly for two reasons. “She was not given proper and timely treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University while some of her organs have been badly affected by post-Covid complications.”

On behalf of the family, Khaleda’s younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

However, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia’s appeal if she makes a fresh petition after returning to jail.