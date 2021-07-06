Govt sets $51 billion export target

The government has set the export target for fiscal 2021-22 at $51 billion, which is 12.37 per cent higher than the achievement in the previous fiscal year.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today announced the target at a virtual meeting where different business chamber leaders, producers, exporters and the government high ups were present.
Of the total target, $43.50 billion has been fixed for merchandise shipment, which is 12.23 per cent higher than the achievement in the last fiscal year.
Besides, $7.5 billion has been fixed for the services sectors, which is 13.15 per cent higher than the achievement in the last fiscal year.
The highest, $35.14 billion export target has been fixed for the ready-made garment (RMG) sector this fiscal year. This is 11.72 per cent higher than the real achievement in the last fiscal year.
Of the total target in the RMG sector, $19.51billion has been fixed for the knitwear sector while $15.62billion for woven export.
The commerce minister said the government has mainly considered global and local perspectives of the fallouts from the Covid-19 pandemic.