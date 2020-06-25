Govt out to eliminate opposition parties: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government has got desperate to attain its goal of depoliticisation in the country by eliminating opposition parties.

In a statement, he also said the government has become reckless in arresting BNP leaders and activists and sending them to jail alongside killing and making them disappeared only out of political vengeance, UNB reports.

The statement was issued protesting the jailing of Kushtia Sadar Upazila Jubo Dal president Jahidul Islam Biplob after arresting him in a ‘false’ case on Tuesday.

“I strongly condemn and protest the arrest and jailing of Biplob,” Fakhrul said.

He said the government is arresting the BNP leaders and activists at a time when they are standing beside people and extending their helping hands towards the poor and destitute at this time of coronavirus disaster.

Fakhrul said the motive behind the arrest of BNP leaders and activists by the government is to cement its power for a long time.

He, however, said people are getting united against the ‘fascist’ rule of the current government as their backs have been pushed against the wall.

The BNP leader said Jubo Dal leader Biplob has been arrested and sent to jail due to political vengeance.

He demanded the government immediately release him after withdrawing the ‘false’ case filed against him.