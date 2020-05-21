Govt obstructing relief activities of BNP: Rizvi alleges

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday alleged that the government is obstructing their party’s relief activities at different parts of the country only because of political ‘jealousy’.

“We’re providing relief by overcoming many obstacles. Even, the government can’t tolerate BNP’s humanitarian activities because of political jealousy,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the allegation while distributing relief materials in the capital’s Rupnagar area arranged by Dhaka North city unit BNP, reports UNB.

He said the government does not want BNP to stand by people with relief materials like rice and pulses since ruling party men are not doing so.

Rizvi alleged that law enforcers are picking up their party leaders and activists and implicating them in ‘false’ cases only to deter them from carrying out relief activities.

The BNP leader also criticised the government for what he said not taking action against those involved in misappropriating relief and the Prime Minister’s financial assistance for the poor and jobless people.

“The Information Minister has said my statements are tantamount to criminal offences. I would like to say we’re standing beside people spending our own money taking the risk of our lives. But the ruling party-backed chairmen, members and Awami League leaders are embezzling the relief bought with public money. What kind of crime it is?” he said pointing at the Information Minister.

Rizvi said the government is not sincere about reaching the relief materials to the needy people as it is only focusing on the benefits of the ruling party men at this critical time of pandemic.

“That’s why they’re arresting the opposition leaders, and making them disappeared since they’re raising voice against the irregularities and plundering of relief materials by the ruling party men,” Rizvi added.