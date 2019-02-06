Govt now unable to ban Jamaat: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told parliament that the government has nothing to do right now with the banning of Jamaat-e-Islami as a case in this regard remains pending with the court, reports UNB.

“There’s a case now pending with the court over banning Jamaat. We perhaps can do nothing here until the court delivers the judgment in the case,” she said replying to a supplementary question from Bangladesh Tariqat Federation chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary MP (Chattorgram-2).

The prime minister hoped that the Jamaat will be banned as soon as the court passes its judgment.

Having failed to fulfill the conditions of registration, Jamaat lost its registration with the election commission, which is a prerequisite to participating in an election as a political party, she noted.

However, it is a matter of regret that when Jamaat is not registered, Jamaat men became candidates with ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ in the last general election being united with BNP.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for not voting them. “The people of Bangladesh completely rejected them (Jamaat men),” she added.