GD filed by wife: Murad’s phone switched off as police look for him to probe

Police today said they were trying to get in touch with former state minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan, as part of their ongoing investigation regarding the general diary his wife filed against him recently, alleging torture and abuse.

Murad, also the lawmaker from Jamalpur-4, did not return home since that incident and his mobile phone has been found switched off, Sub-Inspector Rajib Hasan of Dhanmondi Police Station, who is investigating the matter, told The Daily Star.

After Murad’s wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan filed the GD on January 6 of this month, SI Rajib applied to a Dhaka court for its directive to investigate the matter. The court gave directives to this end on January 9.

Since then, three weeks have passed but there has not been any progress.

“As per the rule, we need the comments from the accused person to prepare our investigation report before submitting it to the court. But the lawmaker’s phone has been found switched off since the incident,” said the SI.

“We came to know that he did not return home either. We have sent messages to his mobile phone and tried to know his whereabouts from his friends and close acquaintances. They told us the lawmaker is busy,” said SI Rajib.

When asked if Murad was formally summoned, the SI said, “No formal letter was issued in this regard. We will contact him again in time”.

“Security was beefed surrounding Murad’s house at Dhanmondi since the incident. We are also in touch with his wife Dr Jahanara and she has informed us that everything is normal,” added the police official.

When this correspondent contacted Dr Jahanara, she refused to make any comment.

The lawmaker could not be reached over his phone for his comments.