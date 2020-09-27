Gang-rape in Khagrachhari: Demonstrators demand capital punishment of rapists

A human chain today demanded capital punishment of the criminals who raped a physically challenged woman in Khagrachhari recently.

Members of Marma Student Council and Tripura Student Forum staged the demonstration in front of Khagrachhari Press Club, protesting the rape, reports our Rangamati correspondent.

Before the demonstration, they also brought out a procession from Khagrachhari Government School in the town.

Later they reached press club and formed the human chain and held a rally demanding fair trial of the rape case.