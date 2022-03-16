Gaibandha OC closed over leaked phone conversation about bribe

Gaibandha’s Sundarganj Police Station officer-in-charge has been closed after several phone conversations — over taking bribes –with the relatives of two key accused in a murder case in Gaibandha leaked.

OC Md Touhiduzzaman was closed and attached to Gaibandha Police Lines yesterday, said Touhidul Islam, superintendent of Gaibandha Police today.

“We have witnessed reports in different newspapers against OC Touhiduzzaman over the matter (phone conversation of taking bribes). Later, the OC was closed and attached to police lines last night,” the SP told our Bogura correspondent.

The SP further said the investigation regarding this matter is under investigation.

The daily star also obtained a recording of the phone conversation where it was found that the OC was talking to the relatives of the two key accused about the bribe.

According to the linked phone records, OC Touhiduzzaman has taken a bribe of over Tk 7 lakh from the relatives of accused Rumen and Khalilur Rahman by promising to release them from the charge sheet in the murder case.

Talking to this correspondent, the closed OC Touhiduzzaman said the phone conversation which leaked is fabricated and tempered. “I did not take any bribe in this regard.”

“A district correspondent of a renowned national daily and his friend has taken Tk 2 lakh using by my name,” he added.

On April 10 last year, police recovered the body of local shoe trader Hasan Ali (45) from the Bollomjhar area of Gaibandha town.

Later, a murder case was filed against three Masud Rana (48), Md Rumen Haue (38) and Md Khalilur Rahman Babu (48).

Md Touhiduzzaman, who was inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Gaibandha Police at the time, was also the investigation officer of the case.