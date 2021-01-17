Gaibandha municipal polls: Police attacked while returning with ballots

Police sources confirmed the attack was carried out by the activists and supporters of Anwar-Ul-Sarwar, an independent mayoral candidate with ‘railway engine’ symbol.
The assailants set fire to a police vehicle and vandalized three vehicles belonging to the magistrate and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
However, activists and supporters of Anwar alleged that ballots and other equipment were being taken away without counting the votes. That is why the agitated mob carried out the attack.
Gaibandha Superintendent of Police (SP) Touhidul Islam and Gaibandha Sadar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) told Prothom Alo that police and election officers were carrying ballots and other equipment from East Komaranai Government Primary School Center around 7.30pm without counting the votes and announcing the results.
At that time, supporters of mayoral candidate Anwar attacked on police and set fire to a car. They vandalized three more police and RAB vehicles. Then the police fired blank shots and used batons to disperse the protesters.
Several police were wounded in the clash while two firefighter personnel, Meher and Selim, were injured during dousing the blaze. They have been taken to the Gaibandha General Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, independent mayoral candidate Anwar-ul-Sarwar told Prothom Alo that his supporters are not involved in any such attack.
He claimed that he did not know who carried out the assault on the police.
Returning officer and district election officer Abdul Mottaleb said, people attacked the election officials and police as they prepared to announce the results after counting votes at the center. However, ballots and other equipment remain intact.