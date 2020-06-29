Free no more: ‘Govt took decision to avoid unnecessary Covid-19 tests’

Government has set fees for coronavirus testing which were earlier free under the state-owned facilities.

Health Service Division under Health and Family Welfare Ministry yesterday issued a circular in this regard.

According to the circular, one has to pay Tk 500 to take a Covid-19 test by having sample collected from home, while Tk 200 will have to be paid if sample is given to dedicated test booths or government hospitals.

Patients admitted at the government hospital will also have to spend Tk 200 for the test, reads the circular.

“As the test was being done free of cost till now, many people took advantage of it without even having any symptom,” the circular reads.

“The government took the decision to avoid unnecessary tests”, the circular further said.

The order will be effective soon in public interest following approval from concerned authorities, it added.