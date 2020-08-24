Four out of world’s seven COVID-19 vaccines in final trials are from China

Argentina, Peru, Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have allowed CNBG to run Phase 3 trials. It’s not immediately clear if the company’s two vaccine candidates will be tested in those countries.

Indonesia and Brazil are helping with Phase 3 trials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac, while Bangladesh aims to run a late stage clinical trial for the experimental vaccine.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to conduct Phase 3 trials of CanSino’s candidate, while Mexico has signed an early agreement with the Chinese firm for a late-stage trial.