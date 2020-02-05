Foreigners in Bangladesh evading Tk120b taxes annually: TIB

Foreign nationals working in Bangladesh are taking Tk 26,400 crore annually while evading Tk 12,000 crore in taxes, said a report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).Mentioning that many foreign nationals are working in Bangladesh illegally, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman revealed the information at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office on Wednesday, reports UNB.

“According to a survey conducted from April 2018 till December 2019, it is found that some 250,000 foreigners are working in Bangladesh,” he said.

TIB also urged the government and ministry concerned to make a list of the foreign workers and update it.