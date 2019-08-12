For Justice in Myanmar, Sanction the War Profiteers Financing Genocide

When the history of Myanmar’s genocide against the Rohingya people is finally written, it may read a lot like the cases of Rwanda and Yugoslavia. The International Criminal Court could eventually prosecute a few of the military officers responsible for killing and torturing thousands of Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority long persecuted in Myanmar. Chances are, though, that justice will be lumbering and uneven. Like others before them, most of the perpetrators will likely evade prosecution altogether.



History could turn out differently, however, if calls are heeded from the United Nations independent fact-finding mission in Myanmar to sanction the global network of war profiteers who are financing the genocide.



In a major investigative report released this week, the U.N. documents the economic plundering that has fueled the military’s “clearance operations” in Myanmar’s Kachin, Shan and Rakhine states. The report lays out a stark case for cutting off flows of weapons, oil, gas, gems and money that funded the displacement and dispossession of upwards of 740,000 Rohingya in 2017 alone. It names dozens of national and international firms that regularly do business with two state-owned conglomerates controlled by Myanmar’s military, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited and the Myanmar Economic Corporation. In addition to naming more than 120-plus subsidiaries linked to the military that are profiting from the pillage of areas once populated by Rohingya Muslims and other religious minorities, U.N. investigators specifically singled out Chinese, Israeli, Russian, Ukrainian and North Korean suppliers of weapons to Myanmar.



In Kachin, a province on Myanmar’s northeast border with Bangladesh, the military—or Tatmadaw, as it is known—has leveraged its seizure of mineral-rich mountains to bulk up its war profits. Mountains holding vast deposits of jade have been strip-mined by local laborers working under constant watch of the military. While Global Witness and other international NGOs have recently documented the sprawling network of Tatmadaw conglomerates, subsidiaries and financiers behind Myanmar’s $31 billion trade in what it calls “genocide gems,” no organization until now has so thoroughly and explicitly outlined the nexus between the foreign arms suppliers, bankers and commodities brokers that all do business with the Tatmadaw.



The U.N. report comes nearly a year after investigators publicly declared that top military commanders should be charged with committing genocide and other crimes against humanity during army sweeps in areas of the country populated by the Rohingya. Detailed public records of the Tatmadaw’s business dealings are hard to come by, but U.N. investigators have assembled an impressive body of evidence from open sources on how its military operations have been financed. Investigators found that one part of Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited, known as the Patron Group, consists of high-ranking military officials who hold controlling stakes in the state-run gem, gas, oil and coal mining industries. Their report expressly named the army’s commander-in-chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and its deputy commander-in-chief, Vice-Senior Gen. Soe Win, as the Patron Group’s top leaders. As if that weren’t enough, top generals also pressed 45 companies in Myanmar for donations worth upwards of $10.2 million to support military operations in northern Rakhine state in 2017, according to the report.

The U.N. report on Myanmar echoes a growing consensus that the only sure path to bringing war criminals to account is to follow the money and prosecute the profiteers.