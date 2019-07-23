Floods claim 94 lives in 13 days

Severe flooding has claimed the lives of at least 94 people across the country in the last 13 days, said health ministry data on Tuesday.

According to the data of Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Department of Health, 70 people among the dead were victims of drowning and more than 10,000 were affected by the flooding.

Snake bite, lightning, RTI were also causes of death, it added.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the flood situations are improving across the country. It added flood water levels remained unchanged in some northern areas of the country due to rainfalls.

Water level in the country’s main rivers, Jamuna and Ganges-Padma, are likely to decrease, FFWC added.

It also added citing Meteorological Department of Bangladesh and India that heavy rainfall is expected in the upland areas in the next 48 hours.

Earlier, in a report the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday that more than 66,000 homes were destroyed and four million people are at risk of food insecurity and ailments

