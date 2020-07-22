Flood situation worsens in three districts

The overall flood situation in Kurigram, Natore and Sherpur districts have deteriorated further due to the rise of river water, reports UNB.

In Kurigram, the Dharla river was flowing 63cm above danger level at Bridge Point area while Brahmmaputra was 50cm beyond the danger at Chilmari point and 38cm above at Nunkhawa point. This means, the situation won’t improve overnight.

Besides, houses of 200 families at Burirhat in Razarhat upazila were flooded as 50-metre spar area of the 350-metre spar along Teesta river at Burirhat point was washed away by the flood water.

The 350-meter spar was built in 1998 at a cost of Tk 30 million. Of it, 150-metre is solid while the rest are built with soil and block.

Though the authorities concerned of the local administration have been placing sand sacks for protecting the spar point but strong currents made the work challenging, forcing many people to evacuate their houses and take shelter in other places.