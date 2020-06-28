Flood hits Sirajganj; 50,000 families marooned in 5 upazilas

The flood situation has aggravated in Sirajganj, as Jamuna River is flowing above danger level this morning, leaving over 50,000 families in five upazilas of the district marooned.

The flood-hit upazilas are Sirajganj Sadar, Shahzadpur, Chowhali, Kazipur and Belkuchi, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Kumar Bishwas Ranajit, assistant engineer of Sirajganj Water Development Board, said, “The danger level at Jamuna is 13.35 metres at the hard point. But Jamuna was flowing at 13.41 metres at the point at about 6:00am today.”

The upstream rush of water and excessive rains in the hilly areas causedthe water level to rise in Jamuna, he added.

As the Jamuna has swelled, the low laying areas around the river have gone under water. Water has entered the houses in these areas.

Over 2.5 lakh people of over 50,000 families of the flood-affected areas remain waterlogged, according to district relief and rehabilitation office, Sirajganj.

“The real scenario of flood-hit people is yet to be available. We have already asked union parishad chairmen of the flood-hit areas to prepare a list of the damage,” said Md. Abdur Rahim, district relief and rehabilitation officer.

A total of 172 flood centreshave already opened in the five upazilas but nobody came to the flood centre till today, said Rahim.