Five Abahani footballers test Covid-19 positive

Abahani’s assistant coach Zakaria Babu, five junior players and one staff tested positive for coronavirus today, informed the club’s manager Satyajit Das Rupu.

The five junior players who tested positive are Rubel Mia, Faisal Ahmed Shitol, Mohammad Ridoy, Dipok Roy and Al Amin Hassan Anaf.

“All of them (the ones who tested positive) are however asymptomatic and have been isolated. Assistant coach Zakaria Babu is currently staying at home,” said Rupu.

Abahani, who crashed out of the Federation Cup last Thursday following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the defending champions Bashudhara Kings in a high-intensity semifinal at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, today started their practice for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League, scheduled to start from January 13.