First Bangladeshi-American nominated as US federal judge

US president Joe Biden has nominated Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to be the first Muslim woman to serve as a federal judge in the United States, reports UNB.

Choudhury’s nomination – if confirmed, she would be just the second Muslim judge, as well as first Bangladeshi-American to sit on a federal bench in the US – captured most of the attention among the eight named Wednesday in Biden’s latest round of nominees chosen to reflect his promise of diversifying the judiciary.

Choudhury emerged as the top choice among Muslim American advocates last summer for one of New York’s federal court vacancies; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer backed her as an expert in civil rights and liberties, USA Today reports..

Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization, wrote in a July letter to Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, the two Democratic senators of New York, that Choudhury has a “stellar reputation” for advancing the rights of minority communities and that her nomination would make much-needed history.