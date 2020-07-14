Finland-based Tariq set for Bangladesh call?

When Finland-based Kazi Tariq Raihan came to Dhaka to play for Bashundhara Kings last November, he expressed his desire to play for the Bangladesh national team. In less than a year, it looks like his dream is going to come true. He might get a call for the training camp ahead of the World Cup and Asia Cup qualifiers. Bangladesh Police winger Mathews Bablu can also be handed a call.

Both of them have been included in the list of 44 players sent to Asian Football Federation. This may be whittled down to 35, but coach Jamie Day has hinted at keeping them in the squad.