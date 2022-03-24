Finance ministry’s interference in Bangladesh Bank

Regarding this, former Bangladesh Bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin told Prothom Alo, “The Bangladesh Bank has apparently turned into a department under the finance ministry. No ministry can instruct the central bank under the free market economy. Such practice started when various issues including reduction of cash reserve ratio (CRR) were decided after sitting at a hotel in 2018.”

“We could not even think about such situations during our time. The ministry knew such instructions would not be followed. The central bank has enough knowledge on banking sector, so they should be allowed to take decision independently. Otherwise, this sector would be hampered,” said Mohammed Farashuddin, who was the governor of the central bank in 1998-2001 term.