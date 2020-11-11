FIFA, AFC Qualifiers: Bangladesh to play Qatar 4 December

Bangladesh national football team will play hosts Qatar in Doha on 4 December in one of their four remaining group E Joint Qualifications matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar’ 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 that postponed twice this year for COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) approved the fresh schedule for Qatar-Bangladesh return group match on 4 December after getting the clearance from FIFA, following the appeal of Qatar for hosting the match with the consent of Bangladesh.

The remaining group E matches were originally scheduled for March-April and then shifted to October-November this year, but the coronavirus situation across the countries forced to postpone both the previous schedule.

In the recent past schedule (postponed) of the five-team group, Bangladesh due to play Afghanistan, India and Oman on 8 October, 12 and 17 November respectively in their home matches while due to meet the Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on 13 October in Doha.