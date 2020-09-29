Farooque diagnosed with tuberculosis

National award winning film actor and ruling Awami League lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, known by his stage name Farooque, has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The veteran actor of Dhallywood has been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Earlier after receiving treatment at two major hospitals in Dhaka, Farooque and his wife went to Singapore on 13 September for a medical check-up. He has been conducting regular health check-ups at the Singaporean hospital for last seven years.