Farooque diagnosed with tuberculosis

National award winning film actor and ruling Awami League lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, known by his stage name Farooque, has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.
The veteran actor of Dhallywood has been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Earlier after receiving treatment at two major hospitals in Dhaka, Farooque and his wife went to Singapore on 13 September for a medical check-up. He has been conducting regular health check-ups at the Singaporean hospital for last seven years.
Zayed Khan, general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artists Association spoke to Farooque. Zayed told Prothom Alo that the hospital authorities said last week Farooque had TB.
“Actor Farooque’s fever used to fluctuate while in the country. But, the cause behind the oscillating fever level could not be identified in the country. After seeing the report three days ago, the physicians in Singapore confirmed the disease. His treatment has started accordingly.”
The Dhallywood actor and Dhaka-17 MP Akbar Hossain Pathan underwent corona test at two major hospitals in Dhaka due to prolonged fever. His COVID-19 results came negative in both the tests.
On 9 September, physicians in Dhaka formed a medical board to monitor Farooque’s condition. They suspected the actor was suffering from TB.