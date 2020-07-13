Farida, the Bangladeshi girl refereeing football matches in Germany

We hardly see any woman running all over the ground with a whistle while there are 22 male footballers and two male assistant referees on the field. But the picture is very familiar in European football now thanks to girls like Farida Kajal.

Farida, a Bangladeshi, is a familiar face to the referees of the German football leagues now. She once played in Pioneer Football, Bangamata and Bangabandhu School Football, Club Cup, District and Divisional tournaments in Dhaka and showed her unique skills.

The girl from Shariatpur might have never thought that the experience would be useful this way. It has brought her immense fortune. In addition to referring various matches in the local football league in Leipzig, Farida also acts as a referee in many tournaments in Berlin.