Fakhrul’s brother hails PM for development works in Thakurgaon

Mirza Faisal Amin speaks during inauguration of a development project in Thakurgaon o Tuesday Dhaka Tribune

Faisal hoped that the trend of such development will continue in the days to come

Mirza Faisal Amin, younger brother of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and Thakurgaon municipality mayor, has hailed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for implementing a development project in his area.

Faisal, also the general secretary of district unit BNP, praised the prime minister on Monday, while speaking at a program marking the inauguration of reconstruction work on a 1.75 kilometre road from the municipality’s Swarnakar Patti to Mirza Pump area.

“After being elected the municipality mayor, I couldn’t do anything for the people of my area in the past three years despite my sincere efforts. During the prime minister’s visit to Thakurgaon before the 11th parliamentary election, a list of development activities was presented before her, and we’re now getting its results,” he said.

The mayor further said: “I thank the prime minister as she accepted the demands of our municipality. Previously, during her visit, she had announced that the demands would be met.

“As a follow up to her announcement, an allocation of Tk1.85 crore was made for the reconstruction of the 1.75 kilometre road in the municipality.”

Faisal, who was elected mayor in 2016, hoped that the trend of such development will continue in the days to come, in the interest of people so as to ease their sufferings.

He also sought cooperation from the prime minister and the local MP Ramesh Chandra Sen in this regard.

“Now, I’m mayor of the municipality and another mayor will be elected in the future, but the roads belong to the people. So, party matters little here. The development of the area and its people is important,” Faisal observed.

The mayor also said, people in the municipality could not commute due to the sorry state of the road and the drainage system.

Mentioning that a proposal for the implementation of a Tk50 crore development project of the municipality has been submitted to the ministry concerned, he urged the MP to put in his best efforts to get it approved.

The mayor apologizing to the people of the municipality for his failure over the last three years, said: “I hope all the development projects that the prime minister promised will be implemented with the help of our capable leader MP Ramesh Chandra Sen.”

Faisal’s elder brother Mirza Fakhrul was defeated by Ramesh Chandra in the December 30 election in Thakurgaon 1 constituency by a big margin.

Speaking at the program as the chief guest, the MP said their government will carry out development activities to turn Thakurgaon municipality into a model town.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.