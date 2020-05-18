Experts for curfew in Dhaka before and after Eid

The team of experts includes two former DGs of the health directorate, MA Faiz and Shah Munir, public health expert Abu Jamil Faisal, senior researcher of icddr,b Anwar Iqbal, former director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Moudud Hossain, former consultant of Unicef during the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, Tarik Hossain, executive director of the Centre for Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation Bangladesh, Fazlur Rahman, and vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Health Sciences, Liaquat Ali.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Atiqul Islam, said, “The city corporation is prepared to take part in any work to tackle coronavirus. We will join in the work as soon as we get any proposal or directives from the health ministry or any other quarter.”

According to the records of the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), till 16 May, 57 per cent of the coronavirus cases are in Dhaka city. From the very outset, the rate of infection has been highest in Dhaka. With the opening of the readymade garment factories, the relaxing of the lockdown, and the opening of shops from 10 am till 4pm, social distancing rules have been flouted in the city. The kitchen markets are crowded and traffic jams have reemerged on the roads.

Public health experts feel that unless strict measures are taken, crowds will increase further on the roads and in the markets. This will increase the risk of the virus transmission. They stress the need to adopt stringent cautionary measures.

The experts have submitted their proposals to the DG of the health directorate, Abul Kalam Azad. His reaction could not be taken as he is unwell. Additional secretary (services division) of the health ministry, Habibur Rahman Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, said that the recommendations have not reached the ministry as yet. Before implementing these, the proposals will first have to be discussed by the national committee. It is difficult to impose curfew in a democratic country, he said. This will required a decision from the highest level of government.