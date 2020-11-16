Expats sent record $1 billion in just 12 days this month

Despite the ongoing crisis amid coronavirus epidemic, the upward trend in remittance flow into the country continues as expatriates have sent USD 1.066 billion in just 12 days this month.

“Unbelievable but true that despite the ongoing fallout, the upward trend continues,” the finance ministry said in a press release today.

This is a rare instance in the history of Bangladesh, the ministry said.

In the current fiscal year 2020-21, total USD 9.891 billion remittance came between July and November 12.

During the same period in the last fiscal year, remittance flowing into the country was USD 6.896 billion, the ministry said.