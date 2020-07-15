Ex-minister Shahjahan Siraj no more

Former Forest and Environment Minister and BNP leader Shahjahan Siraj died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 77.

Shahjahan Siraj, also a former BNP vice chairman, breathed his last around 3:25 at Evercare Hospital in the capital, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP leader had long been suffering from cancer, and he was admitted to the Evercare Hospital on Monday as his condition worsened.

He is survived by wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Shahjahan Siraj was one of the organisers of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and was an active student leader at that time.

He was elected MP with BNP ticket in 2001 elections and made the Minister for Forests and Environment in Khaleda Zia’s cabinet.