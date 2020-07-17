Emajuddin was a guardian of democracy-loving people, says Fakhrul

BNP on Friday paid last respect to former vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University professor Emajuddin Ahmed.
On behalf of the party, its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tributes to the noted educationalist at his Elephant Road residence.
Fakhrul stood in solemn silence for a while in front of the body of Emajuddin.
Talking to reporters, Fakhrul said, “We can’t believe he’s left this world suddenly. A big void has created among us with his demise, which won’t be filled easily.”
“On behalf of our party, our chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, we pay our respect to him. We also pray so that may Allah grant him Jannat,” he said.
Fakhrul said Emajuddin was a guardian of the country’s freedom- and democracy-loving people. “He’s truly a selfless, dedicated, devoted patriot and educationist.”
He said the ex-DU VC always wanted Bangladesh to become truly a liberal democratic and developed country. “Throughout his life, he wrote in favour of independence, sovereignty and democracy of Bangladesh.”
Fakhrul said Emajuddin was a star and a sun who illuminated the nation with his light.
Professor Emajuddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the capital on Friday morning at the age of 87.
Although he had no direct position in the BNP, he attended many functions of the party at different times as he had good relations with its top leaders, and he had a significant influence on the party’s policy-making process.
He was also the convener of pro-BNP intellectuals’ platform ‘Shoto Nagorik Committee’.