Emajuddin was a guardian of democracy-loving people, says Fakhrul

BNP on Friday paid last respect to former vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University professor Emajuddin Ahmed.

On behalf of the party, its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tributes to the noted educationalist at his Elephant Road residence.

Fakhrul stood in solemn silence for a while in front of the body of Emajuddin.

Talking to reporters, Fakhrul said, “We can’t believe he’s left this world suddenly. A big void has created among us with his demise, which won’t be filled easily.”