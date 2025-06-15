Arms, drugs recovered from ex-AL woman MP’s Satkhira home, son detained

Photo shows members of the joint force detaining Safayet Sarwar Ruman, younger son of former Awami League lawmaker for a reserved women’s seat, Rifat Amin. Photo: TBS

Army personnel recovered firearms and narcotics from the house of former Awami League lawmaker for a reserved women’s seat, Rifat Amin, during a raid in Satkhira today (15 June).

The raid was carried out around noon at her residence in Munjitpur area of the town, where her younger son, Safayet Sarwar Ruman, was detained from the spot.

According to sources, Ruman attempted to flee by jumping from the second floor of the house at the start of the operation. He was injured in the leg during the escape attempt.

Major Iftekhar Rahman of the Satkhira army camp said the raid was based on a tip-off. The team recovered a rifle, 300 yaba pills, liquor, and various drug paraphernalia from the house.

Former MP Rifat Amin is currently staying in the United States at her elder son’s residence, local sources said. Her younger son Ruman had been living alone in the house.