Ekushey Book Fair teeming with children on Day 1 of Shishu Prohor

February 2, 2019
The Daily Star February 02, 2019

Haloom and Tuktuki, characters of a popular TV show Sisimpur, perform for the children who came to buy books in Ekushey Book Fair on February 2, 2019. Photo: Palash Khan/ Star
Star Online Report

On the first day of Shishu Prohor (children’s hour) at Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the fairground was teeming with children who have come to buy books and to also see a show put together at Sisimpur Mancha.

Characters of Sisimpur take pictures with the visitors of Ekushey Book Fair on February 2, 2019. Photo: Palash Khan/ Star

After the gates were opened at 11:00am, the children were seen coming in a festive mood with their guardians. They were also seen buying books from different shops.

Chirdren are seen eagerly reading and buying books at Ekushey Book Fair on February 2, 2019. Photo: Palash Khan/ Star

Children seemed to be enjoying themselves as they were playing, buying books and taking pictures with the characters of Sisimpur at Shishu Chhattar, a platform that has been dedicated to children in the fair for learning and playing at the same time.

Characters of Sisimpur perform for the children on Sisimpur Mancha at Shishu Chhattar of Ekushey Book Fair on February 2, 2019. Photo: Palash Khan/ Star

The fair has dedicated four hours –11:00am to 3:00pm—specially for children which they are calling Shishu Prohor on every Friday and Saturday.

Ekushey book fair was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday.

