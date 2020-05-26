Educationist Niloufer Manzur dies from coronavirus

Prominent educationist and wife of a former advisor to caretaker government, Niloufer Manzur, passed away earlier today (Tuesday) at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in capital city Dhaka.

Manzur, also the founding principal of Sunbeams School, was 74.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Sunday.

The noted educationist leaves behind her husband Syed Manzur Elahi, former adviser to a caretaker government and chairman of Apex Footwear Ltd, son Syed Nasim Manzur, daughter Munize Manzur, daughter-in-law Dr Samia Huq, six grandchildren and a large host of friends, admirers and students.

The daughter of late Dr Mafiz Ali Chowdhury, a former minister in Bangladesh’s founding president Bangabandhu [Friend of Bangla] Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s cabinet in 1972, Manzur founded Sunbeams School in January 1974.

As news of her death broke, former and current students took to social media to offer their condolences.

She will be buried after a private janaza upon following and maintaining all necessary health directives and protocols.

The family has requested all to pray for the departed soul.

Kamruzzaman