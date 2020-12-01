ECNEC clears 3rd submarine cable project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday cleared four development projects, including Tk 6.93 billion one to install the third submarine cable.

The submarine cable project is aimed at expanding the country’s international telecommunication system as Bangladesh will get 6 terabyte per second of bandwidth from the new connection.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room. ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining it from Gonobhaban through a video conference.