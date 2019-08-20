ECNEC clears 12 projects involving Tk 3,470 cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved 12 projects, including 10 new ones, involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 34.70 billion.

The approval, as per a UNB report, came from an ECNEC meeting held at NEC conference room with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Emerging out of the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters about the outcome of the committee’s decision.

“A total of 12 projects were approved today (Tuesday) involving an overall cost of Tk 34.70 billion.”

Of the total cost, Tk 31.64 billion will come from the national exchequer, while Tk 3.07 billion as project loan, he said.

Among the approved projects, 10 are new while two are revised ones.

The 10 new projects are:

Construction of Shalla-Jolsukha Part of Sunamganj-Madanpur-Dirai-Shalla-Jolsukha-Ajmiriganj-Habiganj Highway at a cost of Tk 7.69 billion

Construction of RCC Retaining Walls with Drains in different parts of Rangamati Roads damaged by hill/landslides involving Tk 2.49 billion

Expansion of GNSS CORS Network and Modernisation of Tidal Stations for Tk 1.15 billion

Construction of Khulna Tax Bhaban at Tk 717.60 million

Modhumati-Naboganga Sub-project Rehabilitation and Reviving Naboganga River through Re-excavation and Dredging for Maintaining Ecological Balance at Tk 3.04 billion

Protection of Left Bank of Meghna River from Borikandi to Dhorabhanga MP Dam at Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria district spending Tk 710.90 million

Expansion of Irrigation through Optimum Use of Surface Water and Reserving Rainwater in Natore district involving Tk 1.76 billion

Strengthening the activities of the Department of Agricultural Marketing at Tk 1.60 billion

Enhancing the Adaptation Capacity among the Coast Communities Particularly Women to Face Salinity Caused by Climate Changes at Tk 2.77 billion

Enhancing the Capacity of BGD e-Gov CIRT at a cost of Tk 1.47 billion

The two revised projects are