EC to decide on allowing foreign observers next election: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today (November 1, 2022) said the Election Commission will decide whether the foreign observers will be allowed to observe the next parliamentary elections.

“The government will provide all assistance to the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections in the country, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledge bound to this effect,” he said while briefing the media after a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls at his ministry office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said they discussed different issues including the Digital Security Act and Data Protection Act during the meeting.

The government will hold dialogues with the stakeholders for formulating the Data Protection Act, he said, adding that the act will be formulated to protect data, not to control the data.

The law minister said he requested the Canadian government through the High Commissioner Nicholls to find out an alternative way to send Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s convicted killer Nur Chowdhury back to Bangladesh, as their law does not permit to send such persons to those countries where execution of death sentence takes place.

The Canadian high commissioner said she will discuss the matter with her government, said Anisul.

Earlier, the Canadian high commissioner told the media that they discussed 50 years of friendship between the two countries as well as areas of mutual cooperation, including importance of freedom of expression and the media in democratic societies.

She did not allow any question from newsmen.