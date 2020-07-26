DU suspends assistant registrar Sharmin for ‘supplying fake N-95 masks to BSMMU’

Dhaka University authorities have suspended assistant registrar and Awami League leader Sharmin Jahan over an allegation of supplying fake N-95 masks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital.
The public relations wing of the university came up with the decision in a press release on Sunday evening, saying she has ‘tarnished the image of DU.’
Earlier on Saturday, a Dhaka court placed Sharmin, also the proprietor of Aparajita International, on a three-day remand in a case filed for supplying fake N-95 masks to BSMMU’s COVID-19 unit.
According to the press statement, running a business without the university’s permission during education leave is against the rules and professional misconduct.
Being sued for supplying fake N-95 masks to BSMMU and remanded, she has ‘tarnished the image of the university.’ Against the backdrop, she has been suspended from the university post, it says.
Earlier in the day speaking to Prothom Alo, DU registrar Enamuzzaman said that if any official of the university wants to be involved in any part-time work or business outside the institution, s/he has to get permission from the university. “Sharmin Jahan did not take any such permission.”
Back on Thursday night, BSMMU proctor Md Mozaffar Ahmed filed the case against Sharmin Jahan, a member of ruling Awami League’s former central sub-committee for women and children’s affairs.
She was arrested from the capital’s Shahbagh area on Friday night.