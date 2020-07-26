DU suspends assistant registrar Sharmin for ‘supplying fake N-95 masks to BSMMU’

Dhaka University authorities have suspended assistant registrar and Awami League leader Sharmin Jahan over an allegation of supplying fake N-95 masks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital.

The public relations wing of the university came up with the decision in a press release on Sunday evening, saying she has ‘tarnished the image of DU.’

Earlier on Saturday, a Dhaka court placed Sharmin, also the proprietor of Aparajita International, on a three-day remand in a case filed for supplying fake N-95 masks to BSMMU’s COVID-19 unit.