DU students continue demo for cancelling ties with 7 colleges

A group of Dhaka University students put academic and administrative buildings under lock and key for the third consecutive day on Tuesday demanding an end to the university’s affiliation with seven colleges, reports UNB.

The students boycotted classes and exams and locked the main entrances of Registrar, Arts, Curzon Hall, Mokarram Bhaban, Law Faculty and Business Faculty, Institute of Modern Languages, Institute of Education and Research, and Social Science buildings around 8:00am.

“Our message is clear — we won’t return to classes until the university administration gives us any written assurance to cancel the affiliation of the colleges,” said Shakil Mia, one of the leaders of the demonstrators.

He said the protest will continue until their demands are met.

Contacted, DU proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani said to UNB, “We requested the striking students to return to classes and sit with the university administration to resolve any problem. But they rejected our proposal.”

The affiliated colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women’s College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) on Monday expressed its solidarity with the students’ demand and called upon the protesting students to go back to classes, saying it will take effective measures after discussions with the university administration and education ministry after vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman returns from China.