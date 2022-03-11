DU student leaves hall after torture in ‘mini guestroom’

A second year student at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University has allegedly been tortured by four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The BCL activists are third year students.

The incident took place at ‘mini guestroom’ on Thursday night.

Later, the victim Abu Taleb, a second year student of Criminology Department, left the hall in fear.

An allegation has also been raised against the Chhatra League men who driven out 10 students for not joining the BCL programmes.

When a student is called to the guestroom and tortured there, it is known as ‘guestroom’ torture while a student is called to a room and tortured there is known as ‘mini guestroom’ torture.

Usually, first year students are allegedly tortured in guestrooms of halls in Dhaka University by their seniors.